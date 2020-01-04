As the March for Life took place in Washington in 2019, media coverage was as muted as ever.

In fact, most of the stories seemed to revolve around Ben Shapiro losing a sponsor because of his speech, which clearly ought to be the takeaway from the 46th annual iteration of one of the biggest protest events in the nation, held each year on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision.

There were plenty of people besides Shapiro present, including Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who has quickly become one of the most visible members of the freshman class of the 116th Congress.

In a video that’s gone viral, Crenshaw expressed his support for the event and for the cause of life.

“Hey everybody, we’re at the March for Life in Washington, D.C.,” Crenshaw says in the video.

March for Life! Defending the value of the unborn. #MarchForLife pic.twitter.com/Tth36XDnyn — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 18, 2019

“We’re here because we value life and we understand how important it is for our country,” he continued, with a cheering crowd behind him.

“This is an awesome crowd,” Crenshaw concluded. “So happy to be here with all you guys.”

The video has been loved over 58,000 times and retweeted over 14,000 times on Twitter.

In an interview with Breitbart News at the event, Crenshaw said that he was there to show “support for the value of life at all points in the human life cycle.”

“Our cause needs to be messaging … and helping people who are on the other side of this to understand the default position is human life,” Crenshaw told Breitbart.

“The default position is pro-life,” he added. “We shouldn’t be using euphemisms to talk about abortion such as pro-choice or part of the body, or reproduction rights.”

“We should be talking about it in a more honest sense and understanding the human life cycle starts at conception and has value and should be protected as such.”

Crenshaw wasn’t the only politician making an appearance at the march. In fact, the vice president made an “appearance” of his own by calling in during Shapiro’s speech.

“We’ve got a record of extraordinary progress on the right to life,” Pence said regarding the current administration, according to USA Today.

“This will be the generation that restores the right to life in America.”

Pence would later appear with his wife to deliver a video message from the president himself.

“This is a movement founded on love and grounded in the nobility and dignity of every human life,” Trump said. “I will always defend the first right in our Declaration of Independence: the right to life.”

According to the Washington Times, organizers estimated attendance at the event to be roughly 100,000 people. While that’s certainly not the highest it’s ever been — 2013 saw crowds of about 500,000 — but it’s certainly high enough that perhaps the media ought to find something more to talk about than Ben Shapiro’s sponsors.

