The Deep State is once again trying to damage President Trump with selective leaks to the left-wing media.

Two ‘sources’ who had intelligence briefings (Obama holdovers) about the strike that killed Iranian military officials leaked portions of the briefings to the New York Times in order to push the narrative that President Trump authorized a drone strike that killed top Iran commander Soleimani with “razor thin” evidence that an attack on American targets was imminent.

Follow this thread from Rukmini Callimachi of the New York Times:

The ‘sources’ claimed Soleimani’s travel to Syria, Lebanon and Iraq to meet with Shia proxies was not suspicious, it was just ‘business as usual.’

2. In fact the evidence pointing to that came as three discrete facts: a) A pattern of travel showing Suleimani was in Syria, Lebanon & Iraq to meet with Shia proxies known to have an offensive position to the US. (As one source said that’s just “business as usual” for Suleimani) — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) January 4, 2020

Soleimani sought the Supreme Leader’s approval for an operation and was supposedly told to travel to Tehran for further guidance and approval for an operation.

4. And finally, a) and b) were read in the context of c) Iran’s increasingly bellicose position towards American interests in Iraq, including the attack that killed a U.S. contractor and the recent protest outside the American embassy. — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) January 4, 2020

Reminder, a US contractor was just killed and several US military personnel were just wounded in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.

But the sources claimed that was not enough evidence of an imminent attack and called the “reading of the intelligence as an illogical leap.”

6. One official described the planning for the strike as chaotic. The official says that following the attack on an Iraqi base which killed an American contractor circa Dec. 27, Trump was presented a menu of options for how to retaliate. Killing Suleimani was the “far out option” — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) January 4, 2020

The Trump-hating sources then told the NY Times reporter that the planning for the drone strike was “chaotic.”

According to one source, President Trump opted to go after Soleimani after the US embassy in Iraq was attacked.

9. According to the official, the strike on Suleimani was pulled together so quickly that initially the US was not sure PMF leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was in the convoy. He was also killed and is also viewed as an Iranian proxy: pic.twitter.com/G61UriHFeT — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) January 4, 2020

In closing, the NY Times hack suggested that Trump targeted Soleimani to distract from impeachment. Truly unbelievable.

17. Before I go back to the pool let me just say the obvious: No one’s trying to downplay Suleimani’s crimes. The question is why now? His whereabouts have been known before. His resume of killing-by-proxy is not a secret. Hard to decouple his killing from the impeachment saga. — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) January 4, 2020

Tom Fitton blasted the Deep State leaks.

Seditious leaks by Deep State continue. https://t.co/ncAx2JAo8b — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 5, 2020

Richard Grenell also slammed the NY Times hack.

If they exist, you should never listen to your anonymous sources again. They don’t know. https://t.co/GvC9reSQPz — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 4, 2020

Others chimed in and told off the left-wing hack.

Your “sources” leak like a sieve, and clearly have an agenda against this President. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) January 4, 2020

FFS. He had a terrorist killed. You’re trying so hard to create a scandal out of it because you hate Trump — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) January 4, 2020

