As the House and Senate continue their struggle over the coming Senate impeachment trial of President TrumpDonald John Trump Trump asks New York judge to dismiss rape allegation case NYT to fight White House’s withholdment of emails about Ukraine aid freeze Gabbard blasts Iran strike: ‘Trump’s actions are an act of war’ MORE, a federal judge in Washington issued an opinion that was largely lost in the crush of New Year’s stories. The opinion could loom large in the trial, however, and one line in particular may be repeated like a mantra by the Trump defense team: “The House clearly has no intention of pursuing” the witness.

The witness was Charles Kupperman, a deputy to former national security adviser John Bolton. Other than Bolton himself, Kupperman is one of the officials most likely to have direct knowledge of an alleged quid pro quo on aid to Ukraine. After subpoenaing him in October, the House mysteriously withdrew its subpoena before the court could rule on compelling his testimony. It also decided not to subpoena Bolton and other key witnesses. Judge Richard Leon dismissed the case just before New Year’s Eve with a hint of frustration, if not bewilderment, that the House did not seem interested in hearing from a possible eyewitness. Historically, that lack of interest in not just witnesses but a triable case will remain one of the most baffling blunders of this impeachment.

When I testified in the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing, I referenced the Kupperman case in my criticism of Democratic leaders’ pledge to impeach Trump by Christmas despite a clearly incomplete, insufficient record. While I opposed a number of proposed articles of impeachment that were subsequently dropped by the committee, I said Trump could be legitimately impeached on abuse of power and obstruction of justice if the House could establish such violations. The House, however, refused to wait just a couple months to build a much stronger case for Trump’s removal. In its mad rush to impeachment, the House could not have made it easier for the White House.

Securing an impeachment in the shortest time does not earn you a historic prize; it earns you a historic failure. By not seeking to compel key witnesses, the House relies on the Senate to complete its case. Since the House has maintained that the record is overwhelming on Trump’s guilt, the Senate could simply try the case on the record supplied by the House. Indeed, in the 1999 impeachment of President Clinton, Democratic senators, including now Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, fought against any witnesses and sought a summary vote without a trial.

I was particularly concerned about proceeding by Christmas on the second article of alleged obstruction of Congress. The House elected to push through impeachment in an abbreviated period of roughly three months and declared any delay by Trump, even to seek judicial reviews, to be a high crime and misdemeanor. The Trump administration is in court challenging demands for witnesses and documents. Just a couple of weeks ago, the Supreme Court accepted one such case for review and stayed the lower court decisions ordering production of President Trump’s tax and finance records. The House impeached Trump before that court or other courts could rule on the merits of claims of presidential privileges and immunities. Both Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon were able to take such challenges all the way to the Supreme Court before facing impeachment.

The House inexplicably refused to seek to compel key impeachment witnesses in court, burning months in which it could have secured not just key decisions in its favor but actual testimony. Indeed, a year ago, I appeared before the Judiciary Committee and encouraged it not only to hold a vote on impeachment but to go to court to force the testimony of figures like former White House counsel Don McGahn. While refusing to trigger its impeachment powers with such a vote, it did take McGahn to court. It won that case shortly before its impeachment vote. The case will be heard by the appellate court this week, even without being expedited for the impeachment investigation.

When faced with the embarrassing timing of the McGahn ruling after the hurried impeachment vote, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff insisted there was no time to waste in getting the case to the Senate and that “it has taken us eight months to get a lower court ruling” to compel McGahn to testify. He was wrong on both points. After key members claimed there was a “crime spree in progress” and no time to delay a Senate trial, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi accuses McConnell of ‘doubling down on his violation of his oath’ on Trump trial Appeals court wrestles with Mueller evidence, Trump aide’s testimony Soleimani killing deepens distrust between Trump, Democrats MORE immediately blocked any submission to the Senate to demand the witnesses that the House unwisely omitted in its investigation. It seems time is no longer of the essence.

Schiff also was wrong on the McGahn case. The House waited until Aug. 7 to go to court to compel McGahn’s appearance. That was roughly four months to secure a ruling and without proceedings under an impeachment inquiry ordered by the full House, which historically places cases on a fast track to the Supreme Court. In the Nixon case, it took three months from a ruling of the trial court to the final decision by the Supreme Court that ultimately led to his resignation. Even if the House waited until October to seek to compel witnesses, it could have had ample time to secure rulings or testimony by a March or April impeachment. We will never know because the Democrats chose to do nothing due to the need to get to a trial that they have now delayed.

Schiff is not the only Democrat undermining the case on obstruction. Recently, Representative Eric Swalwell, who seeks to be a House manager at the Senate trial, declared that not only should a president be impeached if he goes to the court rather than submit to Congress, but that contesting demands for evidence is actually evidence of guilt on all of the charged offenses. In a complete denial of core concepts of legal and due process, Swalwell declared that “We can only conclude that you’re guilty” if you refuse to give testimony or documents.

It is not clear if his concept of due process would extend to President Obama, who refused both witnesses and documents to Congress on the basis of claims later dismissed by the courts as untenable. Likewise, former Vice President Joe Biden made news recently by declaring that, if subpoenaed, he would “defy” the Senate. Someone must have explained to Biden that the man he seeks to replace was just impeached for defying the House, even without a subpoena, because Biden “clarified” his earlier remarks by stating the opposite in a later interview.

None of this bodes well for the Senate trial. In the meantime, new developments are unfolding from a former aide to Rudy Giuliani, seeking to give new evidence relevant to impeachment. Giuliani himself was never subpoenaed and now says he would be willing to testify. It is like pushing for a murder trial before an autopsy is completed because everyone has holiday plans. There are also newly released documents showing that Trump may have moved to freeze the aid after speaking with the Ukrainian president. Those documents were produced after a trial court ordered their release under the Freedom of Information Act, and the administration did not appeal.

None of that is part of the impeachment record because it was more important to impeach before Christmas than to build a record before a trial. We now will likely witness the collapse of a Senate trial on a half-formed record, as witnesses and documents are still coming forward. Democratic voters who supported this premature vote will be left to wonder, as did Dr. Seuss: “How did it get so late so soon?”

Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law for George Washington University and served as the last lead counsel during a Senate impeachment trial. He testified as a witness expert in the House Judiciary Committee hearing during the impeachment inquiry of President Trump.