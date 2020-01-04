The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Saturday that it doesn’t have information about any “specific, credible threat” to the U.S. homeland, but warned that groups are capable of carrying out “operations” in the U.S.

The information in a DHS bulletin follows a recently announced U.S. strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

“At this time we have no information indicating a specific, credible threat to the Homeland,” DHS said, but cautioned that “Iran and its partners, such as Hizballah, have demonstrated the intent and capability to conduct operations in the United States.”

The bulletin also warned that Iran is capable of “carrying out attacks with temporary disruptive effects against critical infrastructure in the United States” and “likely views terrorist activities as an option to deter or retaliate against its perceived adversaries.”

Iran has threatened “harsh retaliation” after the Pentagon announced this week that President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden rips Trump tweets on Iran: ‘Incredibly dangerous and irresponsible’ Swalwell pens op-ed comparing Trump impeachment to XYZ Affair Rockets fired near Green Zone after day of mourning for Soleimani MORE directed a strike that killed Soleimani.

On Friday, the State Department urged U.S. citizens to leave Iraq “immediately.”

President Trump has defended the attack, saying that it was done to stop a war and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoRockets fired near Green Zone after day of mourning for Soleimani DHS says no ‘credible’ threat to US, warns of groups’ capability White House sends Congress formal notification of Soleimani strike MORE has said that the action was due to an “imminent threat” to American lives.

Democrats have criticized the strike as an escalation that could provoke violence.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad WolfChad WolfUS officials, lawmakers warn of potential Iranian cyberattacks DHS to review state laws granting driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants Rapid turnover shapes Trump’s government MORE said in a statement that Saturday’s bulletin was issued to assure the public that DHS is “actively monitoring and preparing for any specific, credible threat, should one arise.”