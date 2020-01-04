Voting has not even started in the 2020 election, but Republican voters already have some ideas about who they would like to be their party’s nominee in 2024.

According to a Survey Monkey poll conducted in mid-December, if the 2024 GOP nomination were to be held today, two of President Trump’s children would be among Republicans’ top picks to carry the party’s mantle in a general election. With 29 percent and 16 percent support, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, respectively, would be in the GOP’s list of top five candidates.

Pence leads the pack

While Trump’s children perform well among Republican voters, it’s his running-mate, Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the field of possible 2024 candidates. With 40 percent support, the former Indiana governor is the favorite among GOP voters and Independents who lean Republican.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is also a favorite. At 26 percent, Haley comes in third place in a hypothetical match-up that includes Trump’s children—slightly behind Don Jr. (29 percent) and ahead of Ivanka (16 percent).

Coming in at fifth place in the poll is Senator Marco Rubio of Florida with 15 percent support. Other favorites include: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (13 percent); Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas (13 percent); Florida Sen. Rick Scott (8 percent); Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida (8 percent); and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (7 percent).

To be clear, not a single potential candidate mentioned in this story has stated they intend to run for president in 2024.

Trump brand is strong with GOP voters

It’s not surprising that GOP voters and Republican-leaning Independents are keen on Trump’s children. The president is highly popular within his party. According to a December Gallup survey, nearly 90 percent of Republicans approve of the job that Trump is doing as president.

An October 2019 story by The Atlantic’s McCay Coppins alleges that there is a behind-the-scenes power struggler underway between Don Jr. and Ivanka as to whom will be their father’s successor. The story says that while President Trump originally favored his daughter, his eldest son’s credibility has been on the rise among his inner circle and GOP leaders.

“Even the president began to appreciate his son’s political value,” Coppins wrote. “During a family gathering at the White House, Trump was overheard questioning Don about whether he’d been using the company plane while shirking his day job. A Republican senator in the room intervened to say that without Don’s work on the campaign trail, the party might not have kept its Senate majority. Trump seemed pleased: ‘I believe it.'”