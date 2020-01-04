Ivanka and Don Jr. find themselves near the top of a long list of politicians who have held elected office, many of them vocal supporters of the president.

The big picture: Don Jr. has emerged as one of the most prominent defenders of his dad, frequently going after the left on Twitter, where he has 4.2 million followers, and serving as a popular warm-up act for presidential rallies.

His book — “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us,” released in November — reached No. 1 on the N.Y. Times nonfiction bestseller list.

In October, at a rally in San Antonio for president Trump's re-election, the crowd chanted "2024!" as Don Jr. spoke.

Ivanka Trump’s work within the administration would be a selling point if she wanted to carry on the Trump legacy.

Her title is “Advisor to the President,” with a portfolio that includes education and economic empowerment of women and families, plus job creation and economic growth through workforce development, skills training and entrepreneurship.

She has championed paid family leave, which she says is "grounded in conservative values of work and of family," and said on the edition of CBS News' "Face the Nation" aired on Dec. 29: "[W]e have made more progress on paid family leave than in the 25 years since the Family and Medical Leave Act was passed."

Ivanka Trump often represents the president on the world stage, including championing his Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative. She danced with women entrepreneurs in Paraguay, held hands with women farmers in Morocco, and often visits American workplaces, including a Walmart store and a Toyota plant.

By the numbers: According to the SurveyMonkey survey of 1,854 adults who lean Republican, Vice President Mike Pence tops the 2024 list, and Don Jr. is second.

Between the lines: Don Jr. was the top choice among young voters, while Pence was the clear preference for older voters.

For what it’s worth, the survey was conducted right before Trump was impeached.

Methodology: The SurveyMonkey online poll was conducted among U.S. adults ages 18 and older. Respondents were selected from the more than 2 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. Data have been weighted for age, race, sex, education and geography, using the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the U.S. age 18 and over, including 2016 vote.