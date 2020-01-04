The Federal Reserve has ample tools for fighting a potential recession even though its benchmark interest rate remains historically low, former Fed Chairman

Ben Bernanke

said.

In a paper and a blog post prepared to accompany a presentation at a conference in San Diego on Saturday, Mr. Bernanke said asset purchases and public communication—tools that he largely pioneered during the financial crisis—would be effective in jolting the economy in a downturn.

Under the current economic conditions, those methods, known as “quantitative easing” and “forward guidance,” represent the equivalent of up to 3 percentage points of cuts in Fed interest rates, he said.

The former chairman’s “relatively upbeat conclusion” means the Fed has far more weapons at its disposal than officials realize.

“The old methods won’t do,” Mr. Bernanke said. “If monetary policy is to remain relevant, policy makers will have to adopt new tools, tactics and frameworks.”

During the financial crisis, Mr. Bernanke and his colleagues lowered the Fed’s benchmark interest rate almost to zero. They also launched asset-purchase programs and relied on communication to encourage more borrowing and investment.

Critics said those programs would be difficult to unwind and would cause inflation to rise too fast. That didn’t happen, which suggests the tools are relatively safe, Mr. Bernanke said.

“It has become evident that the costs and risks attributed to the new tools, when first deployed, were overstated,” he said. “The case for adding the new tools to the standard central bank toolkit thus seems clear.”

Subdued economic growth and inflation in the decade since the crisis have prevented Mr. Bernanke’s successors from raising rates very far. Economists say broad structural changes to the economy such as an aging population or technological advances will hold down interest rates for the foreseeable future.

Right now, the Fed’s benchmark rate is in a range of 1.5% to 1.75%. By contrast, rates peaked at 5.25% before the financial crisis.

Such low rates mean officials have little room to make cuts to boost the economy in a crisis, a concern that has preoccupied Fed leaders for several years.

Mr. Bernanke’s argument that quantitative easing and forward guidance together account for 3 percentage points of rate cuts could soothe the Fed’s fears.

Another policy option, raising the Fed’s 2% inflation target, could achieve similar ends but implementing it would be difficult and could cause the public to lose confidence in policy makers, Mr. Bernanke said.

Under quantitative easing, the Fed buys longer-term government bonds, which raises their price and lowers their yield. That makes it easier for households and businesses to borrow and invest.

Fed communication works through another channel: It promises the public that the Fed won’t raise interest rates in the near future, making households and businesses more willing to take risks.

There are other policy tools the Fed could consider, Mr. Bernanke said. Other central banks have experimented with negative interest rates and controlling the shape of the yield curve, for instance.

“The Fed has not used new tools other than QE and forward guidance, but, within the bounds of its legal authorities, it should not rule out other options,” Mr. Bernanke said.

