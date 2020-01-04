Michael Bloomberg’s hefty spending has lifted him into a third-place tie in the latest The Hill/HarrisX national poll Friday.

Bloomberg’s 6-point surge to 11% ties him for third in the Democratic presidential primary polling with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and comes amid nearly doubling the ad spending of his next closest candidate at $155.3 million.

Former Vice President Joe Biden still holds a commanding lead at 28%, while Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., follows at 16%, according to the HarrisX national poll.

Bloomberg’s rise coincided with a 4-point fall for former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (6%).

It should be noted Bloomberg has yet to appear in a Democratic presidential primary debate – because he has chosen to self-fund his campaign – and will not appear on the ballot in the Iowa caucuses or the New Hampshire primary, two places Buttigieg is polling strongly. Buttigieg leads Iowa at 22%, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.

Democratic National Convention debate rules include requirements of donors, which has disqualified Bloomberg from debates. And Bloomberg registered for the campaign too late for Iowa and New Hampshire ballots.

HarrisX polled 1,004 respondents, 431 of whom identify as Democrats or left-leaning Independents, between Dec. 27-28, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.