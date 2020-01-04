Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassam Soleimani (right)

On Thursday the United States killed General Qassim Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s al-Quds Force, in an airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport. The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Seven people were reportedly killed in the airstrike.

The Iraqi Parliament will hold an emergency session on Sunday to discuss the US airstrike in Baghdad that killed Iranian terror leader Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Iran has promised revenge for the death of their terror leader.

And Iran’s proxy group Hezbollah also threatened strikes on US targets.

A spokesman for the Hezbollah terrorist militia Jaafar al-Husayni threatens to target all US bases in Iraq soon. pic.twitter.com/Mc68HXWC4s — ⎛⎝DH⎠⎞ (@D43SHHUNT3R) January 2, 2020

The Hezbollah leaders promised revenge for the death of their terror leader.

