Infamous liar Susan Rice who went before the American public and lied about the 9-11 terror attacks on the US Consulate in Benghazi spouted off this week after the US killed the world’s number one terrorist Qassam Soleimani in Baghdad.

Rice, who helped Obama light up the Middle East into mass chaos, told CNN, “I am doubtful that ultimately it will prove to be the right thing,” on Soleimani’s death by drone.

“I am doubtful that ultimately it will prove to be the right thing,” says former national security adviser Susan Rice about President Trump’s decision to order a US airstrike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. https://t.co/47nkJMu14i pic.twitter.com/LLSdDNASzL — CNN (@CNN) January 4, 2020

On Saturday morning Benghazi hero Mark Geist responded to Rice’s remarks saying she “pretty much has zero integrity in my book.”

Geist concluded, “If President Trump had been in office during Benghazi, we wouldn’t have lost four Americans.”

Here is the full video…

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

