https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/iran-backed-kataib-hezbollah-brigades-order-iraqis-to-move-away-from-us-bases-in-iraq-by-at-least-1000-feet/

At Least 3 Rockets Fired at US Balad Airbase in Iraq – 2 Missiles Strike Near US Embassy in Baghdad!

One of the missiles fired at US Embassy fell short and hit a house.
Al-Arabiya says 3 soldiers were injured in the missile attack at Balad airbase.


Katiab Hezbollah flag

And in related news the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah warned Iraqis to move away from US bases in Iraq by at least 1,000 feet.

The order starts on Sunday evening.

More…

Still more…

The post Iran-Backed Kataib Hezbollah Brigades Order Iraqis to Move Away from US Bases in Iraq by at least 1,000 Feet appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...