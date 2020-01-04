At Least 3 Rockets Fired at US Balad Airbase in Iraq – 2 Missiles Strike Near US Embassy in Baghdad!
#BREAKING: At least 3 rockets strike Balad Airbase housing US troops north of Baghdad and 2 rockets strike near US Embassy in Baghdad in simultaneous attacks https://t.co/pvbuKA5WUp
— ELINT News (@ELINTNews) January 4, 2020
One of the missiles fired at US Embassy fell short and hit a house.
Al-Arabiya says 3 soldiers were injured in the missile attack at Balad airbase.
قيادة قاعدة بلد العراقية: إصابة 3 جنود بسقوط 3 قذائف هاون على القاعدة #العربية_عاجل https://t.co/a1vIGVFnOW
— العربية عاجل (@AlArabiya_Brk) January 4, 2020
Katiab Hezbollah flag
And in related news the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah warned Iraqis to move away from US bases in Iraq by at least 1,000 feet.
العراق: كتائب حزب الله: على الأجهزة الأمنية الابتعاد عن القواعد الأميركية لمسافة لا تقل عن ألف متر بدءاً من مساء الأحد
— الميادين عاجل (@AlMayadeenLive) January 4, 2020
#BREAKING: ALARMING NEWS
Kataib Hezbollah of Iraq are requesting all Iraqi officers (soldiers/police) to keep a distance of at least 1000 mtrs away from all US bases as of Sunday afternoon. https://t.co/TotzmaKxX7
— Imam of Peace / Pray for Peace… (@Imamofpeace) January 4, 2020
The order starts on Sunday evening.
#Iran-backed Kata’ib Hezbollah says that #Iraqi Security Forces must move away from #US bases by a distance of no less than a thousand meters, starting from Sunday evening
Missiles already landed near US embassy in #Baghdad and #Balad air base hosting US troops this evening
— Nafiseh Kohnavard (@nafisehkBBC) January 4, 2020
#BREAKING#Iran-Backed Kataib #Hezbollah request Iraqi military personnel to keep away 1000 meters from U.S bases starting tomorrow
V-@AmichaiStein1 pic.twitter.com/X4jCJHJBli
— EHA News (@eha_news) January 4, 2020
