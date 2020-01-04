At Least 3 Rockets Fired at US Balad Airbase in Iraq – 2 Missiles Strike Near US Embassy in Baghdad!

#BREAKING: At least 3 rockets strike Balad Airbase housing US troops north of Baghdad and 2 rockets strike near US Embassy in Baghdad in simultaneous attacks https://t.co/pvbuKA5WUp — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) January 4, 2020

One of the missiles fired at US Embassy fell short and hit a house.

Al-Arabiya says 3 soldiers were injured in the missile attack at Balad airbase.

قيادة قاعدة بلد العراقية: إصابة 3 جنود بسقوط 3 قذائف هاون على القاعدة #العربية_عاجل https://t.co/a1vIGVFnOW — العربية عاجل (@AlArabiya_Brk) January 4, 2020



Katiab Hezbollah flag

And in related news the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah warned Iraqis to move away from US bases in Iraq by at least 1,000 meters. (1000 meters is 3281 feet)

العراق: كتائب حزب الله: على الأجهزة الأمنية الابتعاد عن القواعد الأميركية لمسافة لا تقل عن ألف متر بدءاً من مساء الأحد — الميادين عاجل (@AlMayadeenLive) January 4, 2020

#BREAKING: ALARMING NEWS Kataib Hezbollah of Iraq are requesting all Iraqi officers (soldiers/police) to keep a distance of at least 1000 mtrs away from all US bases as of Sunday afternoon. https://t.co/TotzmaKxX7 — Imam of Peace / Pray for Peace… (@Imamofpeace) January 4, 2020

The order starts on Sunday evening.

#Iran-backed Kata’ib Hezbollah says that #Iraqi Security Forces must move away from #US bases by a distance of no less than a thousand meters, starting from Sunday evening Missiles already landed near US embassy in #Baghdad and #Balad air base hosting US troops this evening — Nafiseh Kohnavard (@nafisehkBBC) January 4, 2020

