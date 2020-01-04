Hackers who claim to be working for the Iranian government have hacked a US government website in a “revenge” attack.

In a brutal take-down of the Federal Depository Library Program (FDLP) the hackers warned this first move was “only a small part of Iran’s cyber ability”.

The hackers posted: “This is message from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“We will not stop supporting our friends in the regions, the oppressed people of Palestine, the oppressed people of Yemen, the people, and the Syrian government, the people and government of Iraq, the oppressed people of Bahrain, the true mujahideen resistance in Lebanon and Palestine.

“They will be supported by us.”

Images of a photoshop Donald Trump appearing to be bloodied by a punch to the face, the Iranian flag and the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei were also posted onto the page.

The threat from the hackers went on: “Hacked by Iran cybersecurity group hackers. This is only a small part of Iran’s cyber ability.

“We’re always ready. To be continued.”

Read More Today’s Top Stories Iran’s new top general in US threat

Great white shark kicked to death

Paris knifeman shot dead

Sex robots to ‘stand up straight’

Shortly after the cyberattack, an Error 520 message could be seen when accessing the FDLP website.

There has been no confirmation that the hackers were acting on behalf of Iran.

The defacement of the FDLP website comes just hours after Iran vowed revenge after the US killed its top general in an airstrike near Baghdad airport on Friday.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei threatened “severe revenge” after Qassem Soleimani was obliterated in the attack.

Tehran has pumped serious cash into its hacking programme and Iran is considered one of the world’s biggest cybersecurity threats along with North Korea, China and Russia.

Iran has previously launched massive cyber attacks on US allies including a 2012 software hack on Saudi Arabia that took out an estimated 30,000 computers.

(Image: KHAMENEI.IR/AFP via Getty Images)

But, Donald Trump said he would hit “52 Iranian targets” fast and hard should the country seek to avenge Soleimani’s death.

In a Twitter rant, The Donald said: “Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, and badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently hundreds of Iranian protesters.

“He was already attacking our Embassy and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years.

“Let this serve as a warning that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, will be hit very fast and very hard.

“The USA wants no more threats!”