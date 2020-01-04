Iranian General Gholamali Abuhamzeh

Iranian General Gholamali Abuhamzeh, the commander of the Guards in the southern province of Kerman, spoke to reporters on Saturday following the death of al-Quds leader Qassam Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed in a targeted drone strike on Thursday after he arrived in Baghdad from a flight in Syira.

Abuhamzeh told Al-Arabiya Iran will “punish Americans wherever they are within reach.”

#BREAKING

IRGC commander says 35 vital US positions in the region & Tel Aviv in Israel are within Iran’s reachhttps://t.co/I1n5dT4tLd — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 4, 2020

Al-Arabiya reported:

Iran will punish Americans wherever they are within reach of the Islamic Republic in retaliation for the killing of military commander Qassem Soleimani, Tasnim news agency quoted a senior Revolutionary Guards commander as saying. General Gholamali Abuhamzeh, the commander of the Guards in the southern province of Kerman, raised the prospect of possible attacks on ships in the Gulf. Iran reserved the right to take revenge against the United States for the death of Soleimani, he said in comments made late on Friday and reported on Saturday by Tasnim. “The Strait of Hormuz is a vital point for the West and a large number of American destroyers and warships cross there … vital American targets in the region have been identified by Iran since long time ago … some 35 U.S. targets in the region as well as Tel Aviv are within our reach,” he said.

