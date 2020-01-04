When President Donald Trump called in an airstrike to take out the world’s No. 1 terrorist, Democrats running for president seemed almost sad.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said that Trump, who on Thursday ordered the strike on Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, “just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren said “this reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict.” Sen. Bernie Sanders said, “Trump promised to end endless wars, but this action puts us on the path to another one.”

But Soleimani was a very bad man. “Soleimani made the death of innocent people his sick passion,” Trump said Friday.

While some Democrats acknowledged that Soleimani was a dangerous terrorist, few admitted that he was the world’s No. 1 terrorist, responsible for the death of many Americans, including the four who died in Benghazi.

“He’s the Wizard of Oz of Iranian terror, the most dreaded and most effective terrorist alive,” Kenneth R. Timmerman wrote in his book, “Dark Forces,” the New York Post reported in 2014.

Timmerman said Suleimani was “a man who has orchestrated a campaign of chaos against the United States around the world.”

Suleymani has orchestrated attacks in everywhere from Lebanon to Thailand. The US Department of Justice accuses him of trying to hire a Mexican drug cartel to blow up the Saudi Ambassador to the United States while he was in Washington, DC. My sources, meanwhile, say Suleymani was involved in an even more direct attack on the US — the killing of Ambassador Christopher Stevens in Benghazi, Libya. “In Libya, Iran wanted to block US influence, which they saw as a threat,” the intelligence chief said. “They saw the uprising against Khadafy — and the Arab Spring more generally — as an opportunity to accomplish this.”

On Sept. 11, 2012, a massive mob of heavily armed terrorists flooded in the U.S. compound in Libya, sweeping over the nine-foot-tall fences topped with three feet of barbed wire. “The lethality and number of armed people is unprecedented,” one State Department official said in detailing the horrifying last hours of the four Americans.

With only five guards, Ambassador Stevens and three other Americans fled to another building when the “unbelievable amount of bad guys,” as one State official called them, poured in. The mob followed and set it on fire. Chaos ensued; the Americans were separated. Some guards barricaded themselves in other buildings, but finally, a group gathered and decided to flee. They sped through the gates in an armored vehicle and ended up at an annex building. But the fighting wasn’t over: The annex took “precise” mortar fire with rounds landing on the roof, immediately killing two Americans.

The Obama administration at first claimed the attack was prompted by an anti-Muslim video posted on YouTube, even though then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told daughter Chelsea that night that it was a terrorist attack.

In the New York Post piece, Timmerman wrote: “Today, the Obama Administration has allied itself with Suleymani to fight the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. In this case, Iran’s goals — a Shi’ite-friendly government in Iraq — coincides with America’s hope that the country doesn’t fall apart. But don’t be fooled: It’s only a partnership of convenience, and one that won’t last.”

It didn’t.