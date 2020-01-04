While

Democrats express outrage over President Donald Trump’s decision to order the airstrike that killed Qassem Soleimani without congressional approval, many Iranians are celebrating the death of the Islamic country’s chief terrorism architect.

Since Soleimani’s surprise death late Thursday, numerous images have surfaced on social media showing that much of the Iranian public approves of Soleimani’s death.

While the Iranian regime has called for three days of mourning, some Iranians are calling for three days of celebrations, according to national security expert David Reaboi. In fact, many Iranians even baked cakes and other deserts marking the incident, some of which directly thank Trump for his action.

However, Iranians were not the only people celebrating Soleimani’s death. As TheBlaze reported, Iraqi’s were also thrilled by the news.

That is because Soleimani, who was directly responsible for untold violence and countless deaths across the Middle East, has directly intervened in Iraqi affairs. Most recently, Soleimani advised Iraqi leaders how to deal with anti-government protesters, the Associated Press reported.

From the AP:

“We in Iran know how to deal with protests,” Soleimani told the Iraqi officials, according to two senior officials familiar with the meeting who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the secret gathering. “This happened in Iran and we got it under control.” … The day after Soleimani’s visit, the clashes between the protesters and security forces in Iraq became far more violent, with the death toll soaring past 100 as unidentified snipers shot demonstrators in the head and chest. Nearly 150 protesters were killed in less than a week.

On Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pence tweeted a video showing Iraqi citizens celebrating:

Iraqis, like their Iranian neighbors, have also baked deserts thanking Trump for his decisive action, social media posts showed.