The Iraqi Parliament will hold an emergency session on Sunday to discuss the US airstrike in Baghdad that killed Iranian terror leader Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The Iraqi parliament is expected to vote on continued US presence in the country.

Iraq’s Speaker vowed to put an end to US presence in the country.

BREAKING: Iraq’s Parliament vows to eliminate the US presence in #Iraq — deputy parliament speaker says they’ll hold an emergency meeting & make “decisive decisions that put an end to US presence inside Iraq” — Gillian Turner (@GillianHTurner) January 3, 2020

The Examiner reported:

Iraq’s Speaker of Parliament Mohammed al Halbousi vowed to “put an end to U.S. presence” in Iraq after President Trump ordered airstrikes that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces boss Mahdi al Muhandis in Baghdad on Thursday. “Yesterday’s targeting of a military commander in Iraq’s armed forces near Baghdad International Airport is a flagrant breach of sovereignty and violation of international agreements,” a statement from Halbousi read. Halbousi added that Iraq “must avoid becoming a battlefield or a side in any regional or international conflict.”

The post Iraqi Parliament to Hold Emergency Session – Will Vote on Whether to Expel US Forces from Country appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.