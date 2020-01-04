There long has been worldwide concern over the issue of the Palestinian Authority paying salaries to terrorists who kill Israelis and others.

The PA has been public about its practice of paying a monthly stipend to those convicted and imprisoned, or to their families if they died in their terror activities.

Multiple civilized nations have protested and several have stopped contributing to the support of the Middle East behemoth.

President Trump has been particular aggressive, but, only about a year ago, Palestinian leaders defiantly declared they won’t end payments to terrorists and their families despite international pressure.

TRENDING: Gen. Petraeus: Soleimani’s death more significant than Bin Laden’s

The declarations have come from the top, reported the Investigative Project on Terrorism, including Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Qadri Abu Bakr, who directs the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs.

Bakr said, according to a translation of a report by the official PA daily Al-Hayat Al Jadida, that the leadership “will continue to support the resolve of the prisoners and their families and will not succumb to the Israeli and American pressures calling to stop the Martyrs’ (Shahids) and prisoners’ salaries (rawatib) and allowances (mukhassasat).”

Abbas made a similar statement on official PA TV in July.

But this week, Palestinian Media Watch reported that Israel’s Minister of Defense has starting taking action anyway. He confirmed he is seizing funds that have been paid and are being paid to terrorists.

A translation of the original administrative order states, “[ ] according to clauses 56(b)(2) and 56(d) of the War on Terror Law, 5776-2016 [ ], and after I have become convinced that the following specified sums that were received by [redacted] from the Palestinian Authority (henceforth – the money), are money that was obtained as payment for committing a serious crime of terror or that were designated as payment or reward as stated, or [ ] for the committing a serious crime of terror; I hereby order the temporary seizure of the money [ ] their value, and their transfer to the Forfeiture Unit of the General Trustee:”

What followed was a list of the names of Israeli Arab terrorists.

Reported PMW, “So far the Israeli government action was limited to the bank accounts of a limited number of terrorists. But with the information available to the Israeli authorities, additional seizing of terror reward money from Israeli Arab terrorists can be expected.”

The PMW had reported on the funding – and the provision for confiscation in the law – only days earlier.

And it wasn’t the first time that has happened.

“Earlier this year, the Israeli government likewise acted soon after a PMW report. On January 24, 2019, PMW announced our calculations that the PA had paid 502 million shekels as salaries to terrorist prisoners in 2018, and that under the new Israeli law, Israel had to deduct this amount from the tax transfers Israel makes the Palestinian Authority in 2019.”

The report said, “Less than a month later, on February 17, 2019, Israel’s Security Cabinet announced that it would be deducting exactly that amount during the course of 2019 from the funds designated for transfer to the Palestinian Authority.”

There has been growing international pressure to halt payments for terrorism.

Palestinian Media Watch found that the Palestinian government spends $355 million annually on terrorist salaries, about 7.5 percent of the PA’s budget.

In mid-September, the Trump administration took action against the Palestinians in response to the terrorist payments.

The U.S. revoked residency permits for the family of the PLO’s envoy to the United States. It also shut down all PLO bank accounts in the country.