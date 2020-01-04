Joe “No Malarkey” Biden lied when confronted by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy about his opposition to the 2011 Bin Laden raid.

“If you were ever handed a piece of intelligence that said you can stop an imminent attack on Americans but you have to use an airstrike to take out a terror leader, would you pull the trigger?” Peter Doocy asked Biden outside of his tour bus in Iowa.

“Well, we did,” Biden responded. “Guy’s name was Osama bin Laden.”

“Didn’t you tell President Obama not to go after bin Laden?” Doocy asked.

“No, I didn’t. I didn’t,” Biden retorted.

Joe Biden is now trying to cover up his opposition to the Osama bin Laden raid. Moments ago, Biden says, “No I didn’t” when confronted by Peter Doocy for being against the raid. 8 years ago, Biden said he opposed raid and told Obama, “Mr. President, my suggestion is don’t go.” pic.twitter.com/zAWhMf38MU — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 3, 2020

8 years ago, Joe Biden advised Barack Obama not to move forward with a special ops raid to take out Bin Laden.

“The president, he went around the table with all the senior people, including the chiefs of staff, and he said, ‘I have to make a decision. What is your opinion?’ He started with the national security advisor, the Secretary of State, and he ended with me,” Biden said.

“He said, ‘Joe, what do you think?’ And I said … ‘Mr. President, my suggestion is, don’t go.’”

FLASHBACK: In 2012, Biden said he was opposed to Bin Laden raid: “Mr. President, my suggestion is don’t go” pic.twitter.com/sdJRG55o7m — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 3, 2020

