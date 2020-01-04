(DAILYWIRE) Disgraced former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick attacked the United States on Saturday for conducting what he described as racist “American terrorist attacks” driven by imperialism, which appears to be his response to U.S. military forces killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, which is a designated terrorist organization.

“There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism,” Kaepernick tweeted, adding, “America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world.”

