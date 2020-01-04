Former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) accused President Trump on Friday of attempting to start a war with Iran to distract from impeachment.

This disgraced former congresswoman, who resigned from Congress after mounting allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships with congressional staffers, accused the president of trying to “start a war to distract from impeachment.”

“A lot of us have been wondering for a long time now if @realDonaldTrump was going to try to start a war to distract from impeachment,” she wrote. “With his trial heading to the Senate imminently, we’ve got our answer, folks”:

Hill’s remark follows the U.S. airstrike that resulted in the death of Iran’s top general, Qasem Soleimani, who directed terrorist proxies across the region and is responsible for the death of thousands. The Pentagon described it as a defensive action, confirming that Soleimani “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans,” the statement read. “The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.”

Trump defended the action on Friday, telling the nation, “Under my leadership, America’s policy is unambiguous to terrorists who harm or intend to harm any American. We will find you. We will eliminate you.”

“We will always protect our diplomats, service members, all Americans, and our allies,” he said.

“We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war,” he added:

Hill’s assertion that the president ordered strikes to eliminate the murderous terrorist only to distract from impeachment suggests that the partisan impeachment effort is hurting Trump in 2020. Recent polls, particularly from Trump-won districts represented by Democrats, suggest otherwise, showing the majority of voters opposing the effort against the president.