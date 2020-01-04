University of Baltimore School of Law professor F. Michael Higgenbotham argued in a recently published CNN column that it would be “patriotic” for President Donald Trump to resign. The professor believes Trump resigning would “begin the process of healing.”

University of Baltimore School of Law Professor F. Michael Higginbotham published a column for CNN last week that made the case that it would actually be a “patriotic move” for President Trump to choose to resign.

The column, which was entitled “The patriotic move is for Trump to resign,” accused President Trump of participating in a “cover-up” of an investigation into his political opponents. Higginbotham claims that former Vice President Joe Biden is innocent of all wrongdoing. Biden has faced intense scrutiny over his son’s professional relationship with a Ukrainian oil company

Higginbotham compared Trump to President Richard Nixon, who resigned in disgrace in the aftermath of the Watergate scandal. The column goes on to praise Nixon for his design to resign, a decision that Higginbotham describes as Nixon emphasizing “country over personal considerations.”

But Nixon emphasized country over personal considerations in deciding to resign. While most historians believe the full House would have voted to impeach, and the Senate would have secured the necessary two-thirds vote for removal, the trial process would have been extremely divisive and painful for the country. In retrospect, we will never know whether a show of stubbornness — like Trump’s — might have switched the political dynamic and persuaded the Senate to not convict, but we can instead be grateful that Nixon did not put the system to the test.

To Higginbotham, President Trump only has one choice. Higginbotham argues that Trump must resign so that America can “begin the process of healing.”

The answer is clear: Trump should resign so the country can begin the process of healing. The divisions in the country today are even more corrosive than they were in 1974. That’s why it’s even more important that Trump emulate the best of Richard Nixon, who, in a rare moment of grace, understood he could only weaken the nation he led by focusing solely on himself, and chose the better path.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more campus updates.