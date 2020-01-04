In December Democrats voted along party lines to impeach President Trump on a complete sham.

No crimes were identified.

They just don’t like the orange man – and they HATE that he is sooo successful.

There are 31 so-called “moderate” Democrats from pro-Trump districts who were pressured to vote for the sham Trump impeachment.

Most, if not all, of these Democrats will lose their seat in 2020.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), a so-called moderate Democrat, told FOX News before the vote she was not sure how she would vote on the impeachment.

That was a lie. Of course, she voted for impeachment.

Slotkin has been widely blamed for the creation of ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

She has a record of destruction.

Despite this horrible record, Slotkin went on FOX News on Saturday to rant against President Trump’s strike on top terrorist Qassam Soleimani.

Slotkin blamed President Trump for breaking the US agreements with Iraq.

Host Gillian Turner immediately tore into Slotkin for not mentioning the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad and the missile strikes on a US base that killed a US contractor.

This was brutal.

