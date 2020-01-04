Remember rock music icon Meat Loaf? He’s 72 now, and he has some thoughts on climate change and teen activist Greta Thunberg.

Specifically, the best-selling musician says the 16-year-old activist has been “brainwashed” into believing climate change is real, something he himself says is not happening. The “Bat Out Of Hell” singer told The Daily mail that he does not believe the world’s climate is changing and that he feels sorry for Thunberg.

“I feel for that Greta. She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t,” said Meat Loaf, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday. “She hasn’t done anything wrong but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.”

Meat Loaf previously appeared on President Donald Trump’s NBC show “The Apprentice” in 2010, and said in the same interview that he hopes Netflix would hire him for a role.

Thunberg rose to national prominence in 2019 by claiming world leaders had stolen her childhood by not responding adequately enough to climate change. She has not put forth a plan that would actually stop climate change without destroying much of the world’s economy, however.

Just last week, her father, Svante, told the BBC Radio 4 Today that he felt his daughter’s activism was a “bad idea” and that neither he nor his wife supported it.

“She decided to do this. We said quite clearly that we would not support it,” Thunberg said during the interview, as The Daily Wire reported. “Well, obviously we thought it was a bad idea, putting yourself out there with all the hate on social media and the idea of your own daughter sort of putting herself on the very front line of such a huge question like climate change.”

Svante was then asked if there was “ever a moment when you think, I would just like us to go back to being an ordinary family before all of this began?”

Svante responded:

I can see Greta is very happy from doing this and I saw where she was before, I mean she didn’t speak to a single person, she could only eat in her own home, and when she went on the school strike, I think day 3, someone came along and gave her like Pad Thai vegan and she ate it and that was like, I can not explain how much, what a change that meant to her and to us and it was just like she changed and she could do things that she could never have done before and now she’s just like any other. You think she’s not ordinary now because she’s special and she’s very famous and all these things but to me she’s now an ordinary child. She can do all the things like other people can and she’s happy. She dances around, she laughs a lot, we have a lot of fun and she’s in a very good place.

Thunberg was named TIME Magazine’s 2019 person of the year for her activism and angry rants about how her generation was being robbed by climate change.