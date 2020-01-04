Democrats in the House are trying to dictate terms of the impeachment trial to the Senate.

Mitch McConnell is having none of it.

He called out the Democrats for their hypocrisy and craziness during a recent speech.

FOX News reports:

Impeachment impasse deepens as McConnell rejects Pelosi’s bid to shape trial: ‘Their turn is over’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, speaking from the chamber’s floor Friday, rejected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s efforts to shape a pending impeachment trial as “fantasy”—leaving the process at a standstill as lawmakers return from the holiday recess.

“Their turn is over. They’ve done enough damage. It’s the Senate’s turn now to render sober judgment,” McConnell, R-Ky., said on the Senate floor.

But he stressed that the chamber cannot hold a trial unless and until the House of Representatives transmits the two articles of impeachment adopted last month, accusing President Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress pertaining to his dealings with Ukraine.

Pelosi, D-Calif., has held onto them in a bid to seek favorable terms for a trial, including the involvement of certain Democrat-sought witnesses.

McConnell called Pelosi’s effort to “hand-design” the proceedings in the Senate a “non-starter” and a “fantasy.”…

But McConnell charged that Democrats’ “Trump derangement syndrome” has escalated into a partisan “fever,” while accusing his counterparts of taking positions that contradict their actions during the Clinton impeachment.

Watch the video:

McConnell has been making similar points on Twitter:

If the House ever musters the courage to stand behind their slapdash work product and transmit their impeachment to the Senate, it will be time for the United States Senate to fulfill our founding purpose. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 3, 2020

We can’t hold a trial without the articles. The Senate’s own rules don’t provide for that. So, for now, we are content to continue the ordinary business of the Senate while House Democrats continue to flounder. For now. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 3, 2020

McConnell is spot on here and the Democrats know it, even if they refuse to admit it.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

