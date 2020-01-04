The Muslim population of England has just passed three million for the first time ever as the number of Christians decline.

The three million Muslims in England will only continue to exponentially increase because Muslim men are allowed to have multiple wives and each wife usually has five children.

In just the five years between 2011 and 2016, the number of Muslims living in England and Wales increased from 2.7 million to 3.14 million — that is over 400,000 people and roughly a 16% increase.

In 2016, an estimated 32.7 million people in England and Wales identified as Christian, down from 33.2 million, reported the Daily Mail.

The name “Mohammad” is in the 10 most popular baby boy names in England.

England is finished.

The Daily Mail reported:

The Muslim population of England has passed the three million mark for the first time, according to estimates prepared by Whitehall. They said that Muslims are the fastest-growing faith group in the country – while allegiance to Christianity continues to decline. The figures were produced by the Office for National Statistics as part of a research project to try for the first time to make regular assessments of the size of different ethnic and religious groups. Until now religious and ethnic minority populations could be gauged only once a decade using the results of the full-scale ten-yearly national census. According to the ONS assessment, Christians continue to decline in number, but the drop in allegiance to Christianity may be slowing. Among other faith groups, the share of Hindus in the population has climbed slightly, while the proportion of Sikhs has fallen by a similar small amount. The scale of the Jewish and Buddhist shares of the population have remained stable, the report said.

