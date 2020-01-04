The White House informed Congress of the drone strike that killed General Qassim Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s al-Quds Force at Baghdad’s International Airport.

The White House delivered a formal notification to Congress on Saturday informing lawmakers of the airstrike that took out several Iranian military officials, fulfilling its duties under the War Powers Act, the NY Times and WaPo reported.

The Washington Post reported:

The White House delivered a formal notification of the drone strike that killed Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani to Capitol Hill on Saturday, as required under the War Powers Act, according to a senior Democratic aide and another official familiar with the matter. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of the White House’s formal notification to Congress, where Soleimani’s death has already ignited a fresh debate over the president’s war powers and Congress’s role in authorizing new military action abroad. The formal notification received at the Capitol on Saturday is entirely classified, according to the senior Democratic aide, and it is unclear whether the administration will issue a non-classified version that can be publicized.

President Trump on Friday delivered comments following the US airstrike that killed Soleimani and put terrorists on notice, “we will find you, we will eliminate you.”

On Saturday, President Trump fired off another blunt warning to Iran after the Islamic regime vowed revenge.

Trump said in a series of tweets that the U.S. has plans to attack 52 targets, one for every American hostage the Iranian regime took in the 1979 Tehran embassy takeover, in case of further attacks by Iran.

