(BREITBART) Sarah Hurwitz, a former speechwriter for Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, Barack Obama, and Michelle Obama, described the “original version[s] of the Constitution” and the Old Testament as “evil” and “an abomination” in an interview with David Axelrod, chief strategist of Barack Obama’s two presidential campaigns and a senior advisor to the president during the first term of the Obama administration.

Hurwitz spoke with Axelrod on the latter’s podcast, the Axe Files, for an interview published on December 23. Partial transcript below:

