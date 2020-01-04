Other major wins went to Antonio Banderas for his lead role in ‘Pain and Glory’ and Mary Kay Place for her lead role in ‘Diane.’

Parasite earned the National Society of Film Critics’ biggest honor with its best picture win. Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won also secured best screenplay for the film.

Other major wins of the award show went to Claire Mathon for Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Atlantics‘ cinematography, Antonio Banderas for his lead role in Pain and Glory, and Mary Kay Place for her lead role in Diane.

Last year, Chloe Zhao’s The Rider was the big winner among the NSFC voters, while Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma won the most accolades — three in total, including best director and best cinematographer for Cuaron.

The Hollywood Reporter updated the list of the NSFC’s 2020 winners live as they were announced from New York’s Film Society of Lincoln Center and revealed via the organization’s official Twitter account, @NatsocFilmCrix.

Best picture: Parasite

Best actor: Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Best actress: Mary Kay Place, Diane

Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story and Little Women

Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Best director: Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Best screenplay: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite

Best cinematography: Claire Mathon, Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Atlantics

Best nonfiction film: Honeyland

Film heritage award: Museum of Modern Art

Film heritage award: Rialto Pictures

The NSFC is comprised of over 60 of the country’s top film critics and chaired by Justin Chang of The Los Angeles Times. Founded in 1966 by Joe Morgenstern and headquartered in New York, the NSFC elects its members from outlets such as The New Yorker, The Village Voice, The Wall Street Journal, The Christian Science Monitor and NPR.

This year marks the 53rd meeting of its voters.