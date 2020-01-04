House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lashed out at President Trump on Saturday after a formal notification of the drone strike was delivered to Capitol Hill.

The White House informed Congress of the drone strike that killed General Qassim Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s al-Quds Force at Baghdad’s International Airport.

The White House delivered a formal, entirely classified notification to Congress on Saturday informing lawmakers of the airstrike that took out several Iranian military officials, fulfilling its duties under the War Powers Act, the NY Times and WaPo reported.

Pelosi was furious that the Trump admin classified the notification and accused Trump of deliberately keeping Congress and Americans in the dark.

This is rich coming from Pelosi after she conducted the sham impeachment hearings in the Capitol Hill basement bunker behind closed-doors.

Pelosi also claimed the Trump admin’s “provocative, escalatory and disproportionate military engagement continues to put servicemembers, diplomats and citizens of America and our allies in danger.”

Pelosi’s full statement:

“This classified War Powers Act notification delivered to Congress raises more questions than it answers. This document prompts serious and urgent questions about the timing, manner and justification of the Administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran. The highly unusual decision to classify this document in its entirety compounds our many concerns, and suggests that the Congress and the American people are being left in the dark about our national security. “The Trump Administration’s provocative, escalatory and disproportionate military engagement continues to put servicemembers, diplomats and citizens of America and our allies in danger. This initiation of hostilities was taken without an Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iran, without the consultation of the Congress and without the articulation of a clear and legitimate strategy to either the Congress or the public. “As Speaker of the House, I reiterate my call on the Administration for an immediate, comprehensive briefing of the full Congress on military engagement related to Iran and next steps under consideration. The Administration must work with the Congress to advance a bonafide de-escalatory strategy that prevents further violence.”

President Trump’s classified War Powers Act notification raises more questions than it answers about the timing, manner and justification of the decision to engage in hostilities against Iran. https://t.co/T9Oi6bRMDP — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 5, 2020

The post Pelosi Lashes Out at Trump Admin For Delivering “Classified” War Powers Act Notification to Congress, ‘Americans Are Being Left in the Dark’ appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.