Republican voters chose two of President Donald Trump’s children as their top choices for president in 2024, according to a recent poll.

The Axios/Survey Monkey poll found that 29 percent of Republican voters favored Donald Trump Jr. as their choice for president, and 16 percent of Republicans favored Ivanka Trump as their presidential choice.

Only Vice President Mike Pence was able to gain more support among Republicans as a 2024 choice for president at 40 percent. Donald Trump Jr. was the top choice among younger Republicans, while Pence was the favorite among older Republicans.

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. join a long list of elected officials who have openly supported the president.

Trump Jr. has emerged as one of his father’s staunchest supporters, frequently going after the left with his Twitter account, which has 4.2 million followers, and serving as an opener for his father’s presidential rallies. He also released a #1 New York Times bestselling book, called Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.

Ivanka, whose official title is “Advisor to the President,” works within the Trump administration to promote education, economic empowerment of women, job creation through workforce development, and entrepreneurship.

She is a staunch supporter of paid family leave, telling CBS’s Face the Nation on February 29 that this country has “made more progress on paid family leave than in the 25 years since the Family and Medical Leave Act was passed.”

Ivanka has also stood in for the president on the world stage to promote foreign and domestic causes by promoting his Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative.

The poll was conducted December 14-17 among 4,436 adults, ages 18 and older, including 1,854 Republicans and 1,769 Democrats.