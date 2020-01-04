An Arkansas boy is warming hearts around the country after singing “10,000 Hours” to his baby brother who has Down syndrome.

When expectant parents Nicole Powell and JJ Grieve learned that their fifth child was likely to have serious health problems, doctors recommended the couple abort the pregnancy.

But they refused, and instead welcomed baby Tripp, who has Down syndrome, into the world with joy.

“They recommended we terminate the pregnancy, and I said absolutely not,” Grieve told KUSA-TV.

Tripp’s parents talked with their older children about Down syndrome and watched with delight as the siblings eagerly anticipated the birth of their baby brother.

Now that Tripp is home with his family in Cabot, Arkansas, big brother Rayce loves to hold and cuddle the newborn while singing to him.

Powell recently posted a video clip of Rayce singing “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber to his newborn brother while holding him in his arms.

“This is how Rayce bonds with Tripp,” Powell wrote on Facebook. “He sings to him all the time. He swear[s] this song is about him and his brother.”

“He’s singing, “I’d spend 10,000 hours, and 10,000 more if that’s what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours. I might never get there but I’m going to try if it’s 10,000 hours or the rest of my life, I’m going to love you.”

“Love doesn’t count chromosomes, or as Rayce says, “Aren’t we all different?”

In the video, Rayce held Tripp closely while the baby stared up into his big brother’s eyes.

Powell and Grieve call Tripp their miracle baby, saying doctors predicted a very poor quality of life for their son based on ultrasound scans.

Tripp’s parents hope that others will learn to view children with Down syndrome with love and acceptance, just as their older children did so — apparently effortlessly — with Tripp.

“He’s the same as the rest of us,” Grieve said. “He just takes a little longer to learn, a little more caring, a little bit more loving, but isn’t that what the world needs?”

Even at his young age, it seems Tripp is already making the world a brighter place.

