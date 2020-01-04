President Donald Trump’s approval rating has increased sharply following the impeachment proceedings against him and his decision to order the airstrike that killed Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top terrorism architect.

According to RealClearPolitics, Trump’s average approval rating now stands at 45.3 percent, up from a low 41.6 percent just two months ago after Democrats began their formal impeachment investigation.

Since the airstrike that killed Soleimani, Trump’s approval has risen one percent.

The rating is nearly a three-year high, the Washington Examiner noted. Trump’s approval rating has not been this high since Feb. 2017, just two weeks after his inauguration when he notched a 46 percent approval rating.

On the other hand, Trump’s disapproval rating stands at 52.3 percent as of Saturday, according to RealClearPolitics, down from a high of more than 58 percent in Dec. 2017.

Indeed, while the president’s political opposition has voiced concern — or in some cases, outright opposition — over his decision to approve the airstrike that killed Soleimani, it is clear that Soleimani’s death is welcomed news among Trump’s political base and Americans, generally.