(ISRAEL HAYON) Ghislaine Maxwell has reportedly found refuge in Israel, a damning New York Post report revealed on Wednesday.

Maxwell, a British socialite who has been accused of recruiting underage girls in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal, is apparently being hidden in order to protect information she has regarding the rich and famous who socialized with Epstein.

In an attempt to evade the long arm of the law, Maxwell has spent time in both the UK and Israel ever since Epstein was rearrested and subsequently died while in prison.

“Ghislaine is protected. She and Jeffrey were assets of sorts for multiple foreign governments. They would trade information about the powerful people caught in his net – caught at Epstein’s house,” a source told the Post’s Page Six.

