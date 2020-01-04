Retired Gen. James Marks fired back at Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) on Friday for complaining that President Donald Trump did not consult Congress before ordering an airstrike that killed Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top terrorism architect.

“Did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war?” Murphy said Thursday after reports of Soleimani’s death surfaced.

Speaking on CNN Friday, Marks essentially said that Murphy needs to shut up.

“What I would say to Sen. Murphy is, why don’t you just be quiet,” Marks said.

“When has Iran ever demonstrated self-restraint? I mean, that’s the question I have. So is the world more dangerous today? Maybe it’s more dangerous, but when has it not been dangerous?” he continued. “When have we not been a target of a regime like exists in Tehran, I mean it happens as a matter of routine.”

[embedded content]

‘Just be quiet’: Retired general responds to senator



www.youtube.com



Iran has said they will respond to Soleimani’s death with “harsh revenge” against the United States.

Majid Takht Ravanchi, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, told CNN on Saturday that killing Soleimani “was an act of war on the part of the United States against the Iranian people.” He vowed that retaliation would be imminent.