(THE BLAZE) A Rutgers University-New Brunswick professor told a student that he should not quote Bible verses in essays because of the “separation of church and state,” Campus Reform reported.

The professor also added that the Bible “may not be for everyone” and its use in academic papers may be offensive to some, including “a Muslim or Jewish person.”

The student, Peter Cordi, cited a Bible verse while writing about a friend who struggles with his homosexual identity in an autobiographical paper assigned to him in his “Intro to Gender, Race, and Sexuality” class last semester.

