How awful!

Democrat Elissa Slotkin admitted this week that she helped keep Iranian al-Quds leader Qassam Soleimani alive despite the fact that he killed her “friends and colleagues.”

In other words, Slotkin puts Iranian terrorists before her friends and colleagues.

On Thursday the United States killed General Qassim Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s al-Quds Force, in an airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport. The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Seven people were reportedly killed in the airstrike.

In response to the action Democrats lashed out at President Trump for killing the top terrorist in the Iranian regime.

But Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s reaction to Soleimani’s death may have been the most outrageous.

Slotkin wrote that Iranian operatives under Soleimani’s command killed her “colleagues and friends” but that she helped keep him alive anyway.

Via The Warroom:

Rep. Slotkin (D-MI 8) admitted on January 3rd that despite Soleimani’s contribution to the slaughter of her colleagues and friends, she did not think he was worth targeting.

She wrote: “As a former Shia militia analyst who served multiple tours in Iraq and worked at the White House under both Presidents Bush and Obama, and later at the Pentagon, I participated in countless conversations on how to respond to Qassem Soleimani’s violent campaigns across the region. “If you worked on the Middle East over the past 20 years, you dealt with the growing organization and sophistication of Soleimani’s covert and overt military activities, which have contributed to significant destabilization across the region. “I watched friends and colleagues get hurt or killed by Iranian rockets, mortars and explosive devices that were provided to Iraqi proxies and used against U.S. forces under Soleimani’s guidance. “We watched as his power increased and he brought strength and capability to groups in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen, and to smaller cells around the Middle East and the world, with devastating consequences. “What always kept both Democratic and Republican presidents from targeting Soleimani himself was the simple question: Was the strike worth the likely retaliation, and the potential to pull us into protracted conflict? Her full statement on her involvement in keeping the world’s leading terrorist alive can be read here.

