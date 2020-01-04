(BUSINESS INSIDER) In the wake of the US airstrike that killed Iran’s top general, a video has resurfaced of Qassem Soleimani giving a speech in which he likened President Donald Trump to a “bartender or a casino manager.”

Soleimani gave the speech in July 2018, in response to Trump accusing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani of making “demented words of violence and death.” Trump cautioned Rouhani from threatening the US, saying they would “suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before.”

Soleimani responded by giving a speech three days later in the city of Hamedan, Iran, calling Trump’s tweet “idiotic,” according to a translation provided by the Middle East Media Research Institute TV Monitor Project.

