Could another evening of stunners be ahead at the 2020 Golden Globes?

The yearly show honoring the best of television and film is notorious for its shock picks, which are made by the fewer than 100 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. This year, wins by movies from legendary filmmakers like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino seem likely, but the Globes is anything but predictable.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at a few upsets that could be in the cards this Sunday.

1. Ramy Youssef for best actor in a comedy series – Pundits are generally predicting a Bill Hader, Ben Platt, or Paul Rudd win, but Vanity Fair thinks Ramy Youssef could surprise, noting the HFPA “loves a chance to recognize fresh talent.”

2. The Morning Show for best drama series – A Succession win appears most likely, but might Apple TV+’s The Morning Show steal the Roy family’s thunder? The Wrap suggests so, pointing out that the HFPA also loves tipping its hat to freshman series and “their members are said to adore” this one.

3. Antonio Banderas for best actor in a drama film – This category is thought to be a race between Adam Driver and Joaquin Phoenix — but Vanity Fair suggests Antonio Banderas could be a dark horse contender.

4. Ana de Armas for best actress in a comedy or musical film – Awkwafina is the frontrunner, but the HFPA gave Knives Out more love than expected with three nominations, and Gold Derby writes prognosticators “might be underestimating” star Ana de Armas.

5. Joker for best drama film – After last year’s Bohemian Rhapsody, pundits are bracing for another jaw-dropper in this category, in which The Irishman seems like something of a lock. Could Joker‘s Todd Phillips earning a surprise Best Director nomination indicate the HFPA is more enthusiastic about his film than many realize? The New York Times‘ Kyle Buchanan believes this could be the “shock of the night.” Brendan Morrow