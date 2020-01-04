President Trump addressed Christian leaders in Miami, Florida on Friday at the launch of “Evangelicals for Trump.”

President Trump told the audience that Qassam Soleimani was plotting a very major attack against US interests when he was killed.

Democrats slammed the president for taking out the world’s number one terrorist.

Democrats Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib attacked President Trump for his decision to drone bomb Soleimani.

President Trump in his speech called out the “squad” members.

In true Trump form, said he wasn’t going to mention who was anti-Israel before he mentioned those members of Congress he feels are anti-Israel.

President Trump: “These people hate Israel, they hate Jewish people. I won’t name them. I won’t bring up the name of Omar, Tlaib or AOC.”

TRUMP: “These people hate Israel — they hate Jewish people. I won’t name them. I won’t bring up the name of Omar, Tlaib, AOC — I won’t bring that name up. Won’t bring it up.” pic.twitter.com/jCrySCb1Ag — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 3, 2020

The post “These People Hate Israel. They Hate Jewish People” – President Trump Slams Omar, Tlaib, AOC During Speech to Evangelicals (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.