Actor-comedian Adam Sandler is the latest celebrity victim of a cyber attack, with hackers alarming his fans by posting racist tweets from his official Twitter account.

After breaking into the Uncut Gems star’s account, which has 2.4 million followers, hackers changed his name to “arnout lin” before posting a series of racist tweets such as “hate niggas” and “not Jewish no more.”

Who ever hack Adam Sandler’s twitter has such a way with words pic.twitter.com/FCdgxAjuqH — Austin uwu (@AustinForRealTV) January 3, 2020

“Twitter responded immediately and have resolved the issue,” a representative for Adam Sandler told Page Six. The tweets have since been removed from his timeline.

The company also confirmed that his account had been compromised.

“As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised account,” said a company spokesperson.

The hack was reportedly carried out by a group known as “Chuckling Squad,” who earlier this week launched a similar hack on singer Mariah Carey’s account, posting racial slurs and vulgarities about rapper Eminem.

I take a freaking nap and this happens? — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2020

Other victims of the “Chuckling Squad” include actress Chloë Grace Moretz and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, both of which were blamed on a “security oversight” by a mobile network.

“The phone number associated with the account was compromised due to a security oversight by the mobile provider,” the company said at the time. “This allowed an unauthorized person to compose and send tweets via text message from the phone number.”

The phone number associated with the account was compromised due to a security oversight by the mobile provider. This allowed an unauthorized person to compose and send tweets via text message from the phone number. That issue is now resolved. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) August 31, 2019

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.