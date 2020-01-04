The establishment of the Space Force will likely lead to a “rise” in UFO sightings this year, a conspiracy theorist has claimed.

The Space Force – a brainchild of Donald Trump – will have the aim of maintaining the “freedom” of the US in space as well as sustaining space operations.

It was officially recognised last month when the US President signed the National Defense Authorization Act, which established a new space branch of the US Air Force.

There are those who believe the Space Force is already in existence, pointing to various military “craft” being spotted across the US in recent months.

Blake Cousins is one of those but has said the official creation of the sixth branch of the military will now lead to more UFO sightings.

The owner of YouTube channel thirdphaseofmoon told Daily Star Online: “Is the Space Force going to create more sightings out there?

“Will people interpret a UFO sighting as a Space Force programme?

“Yes, I think the UFO sightings will go on the rise.

“There’s so much experimentation going on with the military and the new technology that is going to be implemented with the new Space Force.

“They are already testing it before it actually comes into fruition next year.”

He went on to claim the Force “has been going on for decades”.

“The Space Force was created in the early 80s,” Blake added.

“Now they’re going to go public because, in my opinion, they can’t hide it anymore.”

Following the signing of the NDA Act on December 21, Trump called space “the world’s newest warfighting domain.”

“Amid grave threats to our national security, American superiority in space is absolutely vital,” he said.

“And we’re leading, but we’re not leading by enough. But very shortly, we’ll be leading by a lot.

“The Space Force will help us deter aggression and control the ultimate high ground.”