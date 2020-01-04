Hundreds of pro-gun political activists showed up to an NRA town hall in Roanoke, Virginia, on Friday night as the backlash continues to grow over the plans by Virginia Democrats to enact their far-left agenda aimed at decimating Second Amendment rights.

Sources told The Daily Wire that up to 400 people attended the event, many of whom were women and first time political activists.

The event comes as Virginia Democrats attempt to confiscate legally-owned firearms from law abiding citizens in a move that resembles what communist China has called on the U.S. to do in recent days. China has millions of people locked up in concentration camps, is engaged in forcefully harvesting the organs of detainees, and has instituted a massive surveillance state that it is using to clamp down on the freedoms of its citizens.

The Daily Wire reported last month:

The grassroots resistance to Virginia Democrats’ extreme anti-Second Amendment agenda has exploded as nearly 90% of the counties in the state have declared themselves to be sanctuary cities in response to the Democrats’ anti-freedom agenda. More than 100 cities, towns, and counties have passed resolutions in preparation for Democrats taking over the state who had indicated a desire to confiscate semi-automatic firearms from law-abiding citizens.

The rapidly growing resistance to Democrats’ attempts to confiscate firearms is expected to reach new levels in a little over a week as thousands of pro-gun Virginians are planning to attend the NRA’s legislative action day in Richmond on January 13.

The event is being held on the 13th at the Virginia State Capitol because that is when the first hearings on the issue start in the Virginia State Senate.

Catherine Mortensen, NRA spokesperson, told The Daily Wire, “We believe it’s best when lawmakers talk directly to voters. We know that NRA members are active and engaged in grassroots activism. The more people out there and sharing the message, that’s a win.”

“The 13th is the first meeting of the Senate Courts of Justice committee. That’s the first committee of jurisdiction on all the Northam gun control,” Mortensen continued. “We want to make sure that our members and supporters are in Richmond at that committee hearing on that day so that their voices are heard. It’s critical that our members are there early in the session to make the biggest impact in order to stop these gun bills from moving forward.”

“We’re trying to get our members directly to their lawmakers. We want our members and supporters having those face-to-face meetings with their lawmakers,” Mortensen added. “We know that law-abiding gun owners are active and engaged. And they may be members of several different groups. This gives them additional opportunities to engage in grassroots activism, and that is all positive. If numerous groups are out there and sharing the message, that’s a win.”

“The NRA is focused on encouraging our members and supporters to be active and engaged with their legislators from the first day of the session to the last,” Mortensen concluded. “The NRA will have a strong presence at the Capitol throughout the legislative session, but we know it’s the voice and the presence of our members that carry the most weight with lawmakers.”