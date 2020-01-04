The so-called “moderate” Iranian President Rouhani vowed revenge for the death of Al-Quds leader Qassam Soleimani in Baghdad.

Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike after landing at the Baghdad airport.

Tehran Times reported:

President Hassan Rouhani says Iran will definitely take revenge on the U.S. for killing Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

“Vengeance for killing General Soleimani is an inalienable right for the Iranian people,” Rouhani said while meeting Soleimani’s family on Saturday morning, Mehr reported.

He offered condolences to Soleimani’s family for their loss, but also congratulated them for the top general’s martyrdom.

Rouhani said not only the Iranian nation, but also all Muslims and free-hearted people of the world are mourning the loss of the honorable martyr.

“People know the dimensions of his jihad and sacrifices but his actions and major measures should be elucidated for the world,” he said.

“This honorable martyr’s services aimed at providing security for the country, the region, especially for the people of Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Afghanistan, is unforgettable,” the president added.

Soleimani was martyred in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday morning.

The U.S. airstrike also martyred Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) and some other forces of the PMU along with their guests.