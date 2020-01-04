On Thursday the United States killed General Qassim Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s al-Quds Force, in an airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport. The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Seven people were reportedly killed in the airstrike.

The Iranian regime threatened retaliation against the United States for taking out their top terrorist.

Iranian General Gholamali Abuhamzeh, the commander of the Guards in the southern province of Kerman, told Al-Arabiya Iran will “punish Americans wherever they are within reach.”

And today in the holy city of Qom a red flag flew over the dome.

There are reports that this is the first time the red flag has flown over the mosque.

We cannot verify that at this time.

More…

First Time In The History, Red Flag Unfurled Over The Holy Dome Of Jamkarān Mosque, Qom Iran. Red Flag: A Symbol Of Severe Battle To Come.#Qaseemsulaimani#قاسم_سليماني pic.twitter.com/B1mcePk4Ri — SIFFAT ZAHRA (@SiffatZahra) January 4, 2020

As a #Shia religious symbol, “Red flag” means “the blood whose revenge has not been taken yet”. So you see the flag of Imam Hussein’s shrine in Karbala is still red (as long as Mehdi has not avenged his killing). https://t.co/qyfVSBMZDr — Fereshteh Sadeghi فرشته صادقی (@fresh_sadegh) January 4, 2020

Iran made big mistakes of supporting US invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan. Now they are unfurling red flag over their Holy Dome Of Jamkarān Mosque, Qom Iran. Red Flag: A Symbol Of Severe Battle To Come.#Qaseemsulaimani#قاسم_سليماني pic.twitter.com/bvyWad8ozr — Quran & Hadith (@QuranAndHadithh) January 4, 2020

Very very unusual to see a red flag flying over holy mosque of Jamkaran in Qom, Iran‘s holiest city. It’s is almost always blue. The red flag symbolises revenge. pic.twitter.com/0VeWvUY37L — Ali Arouzi (@aliarouzi) January 4, 2020

Mehdi is hiding here.

#BREAKING: #IRGC Quds Force raised Red Flag of Jihad over Dome Of Jamkarān Mosque near #Qom as a message for its readiness to carry-out terror attacks across the world in revenge of #Soleimani‘s death. Ayatollahs say their Imam Mehdi is hiding in the water well of this mosque! pic.twitter.com/oDgppL0Kf4 — Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) January 4, 2020

The post VIDEO: Iranian Regime Flies Red Flag of Revenge Over Dome in Holy City of Qom — Symbol of Battle to Come appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.