On Thursday the United States killed General Qassim Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s al-Quds Force, in an airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport. The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Seven people were reportedly killed in the airstrike.

The Iranian regime threatened retaliation against the United States for taking out their top terrorist.

Iranian General Gholamali Abuhamzeh, the commander of the Guards in the southern province of Kerman, told Al-Arabiya Iran will “punish Americans wherever they are within reach.”

And today in the holy city of Qom a red flag flew over the dome.

There are reports that this is the first time the red flag has flown over the mosque.
We cannot verify that at this time.

