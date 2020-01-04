During an interview with one of Iran’s state-sponsored news outlets, the spokesman for the nation’s Revolutionary Guard appeared to break down over the death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by the U.S in an airstrike on Thursday.

Michael Doran, a Middle East security expert at the Hudson Institute, tweeted a clip from the television station showing Ramazan Sharif (Doran said his name was Ramadan, and several media outlets have used that name as well) bring his hand to his face and as his shoulders shake for a brief moment. The reporter then hugs him.

“Iranian Revolutionary Guards spokesman Ramadan Sharif breaks down on live TV over the news that Soleimani was killed,” Doran tweeted on Friday.

Sharif was on TV to announce Soleimani’s death when he appeared visibly shaken. As The Daily Wire previously reported, President Donald Trump ordered the airstrike early Friday as Soleimani traveled to Iraq. Soleimani, according to the U.S. State Department, was responsible for operations which led to 17% of all deaths of U.S. personnel during the Iraq War. Fox News reported that the State Department also said Iran was responsible for the deaths of 608 U.S. soldiers during the Iraq War.

The U.S. Department of Defense confirmed Soleimani’s death in a statement issued Thursday:

At the direction of the president, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization. General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more. He had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months – including the attack on December 27th – culminating in the death and wounding of additional American and Iraqi personnel. General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week. This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.

Multiple outlets indicated that Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, another key Iranian military leader and commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), was also killed in the strike on Friday.

“The American and Israeli enemy is responsible for killing the mujahideen Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani,” a PMF spokesman said, The Daily Wire previously reported.

At a press conference on Friday, Trump officially addressed the nation about Soleimani’s death.

“The United States military successfully executed a flawless precision strike that killed the #1 terrorist anywhere in the world, Qasem Soleimani,” Trump said. “Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him.”

“Under my leadership, America’s policy is unambiguous to terrorists who harm or intend to harm any American: We will find you, we will eliminate you, we will always protect our diplomats, service members, all Americans and our allies,” Trump continued. “For years the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its ruthless Quds force under Soleimani’s leadership has targeted, injured, and murdered murder hundreds of American civilians and servicemen.”