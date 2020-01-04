The White House has formally notified Congress of the U.S. strike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, a senior Democratic aide confirmed to The Hill.

The aide told The Hill in an email that everything sent by the White House was classified and it is unclear if anything unclassified will be sent.

The notification, required by the War Powers Act, was first reported by The Washington Post on Saturday.

The 1973 War Powers Act requires the president to notify Congress of the “circumstances necessitating the introduction of United States Armed Forces” within 48 hours.

The Pentagon announced this week that Soleimani had been killed in a U.S. strike.

Secretary of State Mike PompeoMichael (Mike) Richard PompeoUS officials, lawmakers warn of potential Iranian cyberattacks Trump says Iranian commander was killed to ‘stop a war’ Ocasio-Cortez accuses Trump of ‘an act of war’ MORE has said that the action was in response to an “imminent threat to American lives” and President Trump Donald John Trump Trump asks New York judge to dismiss rape allegation case NYT to fight White House’s withholdment of emails about Ukraine aid freeze Gabbard blasts Iran strike: ‘Trump’s actions are an act of war’ MORE has said it was done to “to stop a war.”

“What the United States did yesterday should have been done long ago. A lot of lives would have been saved,” Trump said on Friday. “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.”

Some Democrats, meanwhile, have criticized the move as an escalation.

