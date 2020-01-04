(GLOBAL NEWS) A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ordered a Vancouver woman to pay her ex-boyfriend more than $200,000 after finding she had damaged his reputation using Instagram and other websites.

Justice Elliot Myers made the ruling on Sept. 25, but the ruling was not published until Tuesday.

Brandon Rook, a Vancouver resource industry executive and business consultant, brought the case against Noelle Halcrow, a former Parfums Christian Dior employee and self-described social media influencer, after she began attacking her ex online following a pair of breakups about a year apart.

