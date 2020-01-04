A Texas woman says that when she read a story about a homeless artist nearly 18 years ago, she felt God lead her to reach out.

Because she followed that prompting, both of their lives completely changed.

Peggy Pasko told the San Antonio Express-News that she felt a strong connection to Michael when she first read his story in the newspaper.

The homeless artist was pictured next to an almost life-sized John Wayne wood carving that he crafted himself.

The story shared how much Michael had to sacrifice in order to pursue his dream of creating art; he said that he received little support from his parents as a child or from any of his three ex-wives.

TRENDING: Trump Himself Issues Fact Check as MSM Claims He Was Golfing During Embassy Siege

Michael had been living on the streets for over 20 years and, while he had struggled with substance abuse when he was younger, he gave up drugs to fully dedicate himself to his art.

He said he believes his talent is a gift from God.

As Peggy read Michael’s story, she felt God lead her to reach out to the journalist who wrote it.

“When God asks you to do something, you are to be obedient to his requests,” she said.

She hoped that she could be connected with the man pictured in the newspaper and help in some way. She enjoyed going to art museums herself and hoped to encourage the man who had given up his worldly possessions to chase his dream.

But she never could have guessed what was in store.

“I wish you everything in your endeavors on this journey in your life!” her first message to Michael said. “I felt a strong connection to you when I read the article.

“I hope of a ‘one man showing’ of your work in the near future. Perhaps you could do this at Blue Star during one of the First Friday Art Shows. If there is a way I may assist you, please let me know.”

It took three weeks for Michael to respond, during which time Peggy thought he had ignored her, but soon after he did the two became friends through their conversations about art and their faith.

RELATED: World’s Nicest Fast Food Employee? Chick-fil-A Worker Goes Viral for Politeness

“That’s what drew me to Michael — his love for God,” Peggy said.

Soon their friendship blossomed into something more.

They began dating on New Year’s Eve, 18 years ago.

Through their relationship, Michael experienced true support from someone close in his life.

“I found out she loves God, she loved my John Wayne and right there, that’s a gift,” he recalled.

Peggy and Michael were married four months after their first date, according to the San Antonio Express-News, and they have built a beautiful life together full of love, art and God.

“The biggest and best investment someone can make is to take a chance on someone,” Michael said before looking at his wife. “Thank you for taking a chance on me, honey.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.