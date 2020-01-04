Chick-fil-A employees are some of the nicest people in the world. Again and again we see them helping people in need and bringing smiles to people’s faces.

Between its delicious chicken and delightful staff, it’s no wonder that the company has been named America’s favorite fast-food chain.

In the latest act of Chick-fil-A kindness, an employee from North Carolina went viral after a regular customer posted a video of him cheerfully and politely taking her order.

Jeremiah Murrill, 20, was working outside of his Oleander Drive location in Wilmington on Dec. 16 when customer Toya Liles took a video. Though Murrill was wearing a winter coat and a cap in the drive-thru lane to combat the winter cold, the weather couldn’t stop his warm smile and attitude.

The video shows Murrill asking how he could serve Liles and her passenger with a huge smile, affirming her requests throughout the order with a cheerful “yes ma’am.”

“Aw, you guys are good at this!” Murrill said. “Amazing ordering everyone!”

Murrill also complimented the customers about how prepared they were to pay.

“Amazing timing everyone, you’re one swipe away from an awesome lunch meal!” he said.

But just before Murrill began to direct them onward, he had a few more things to ask the customers. “It’ll be a pleasure serving you at our drive-thru window after two more things — do you know what that is?” he asked.

“That’s a fist-bump each. You guys are awesome.”

Liles posted the video on Facebook and wrote “Luv this young man he like this ALL the time…..A1 services all day everyday.”

Two weeks later, the video has over 250,000 views. Multiple customers who had seen Murrill at Chick-fil-A before took to the comments to compliment him.

“He’s the best! I will drive past two other Chick-fil-a’s just to go see him. He always put you in a good mood,” one commenter said.

“You could literally be having the worst day and he would turn it around! I truly miss this location because of him!” another said.

“Jeremiah is going viral! Yes! Love this! I want to see him get some recognition for his impeccable customer service skills! Yes, this is real, he is like this every single time you interact with him!” added one more Facebook user said.

“Why of course he works at Chick-Fil-A, they have the friendliest employees. This world would be a much better place with more people like Jeremiah. Keep up that awesome attitude!” another commenter said.

Murrill told WWAY that he “didn’t think anything of it” when Liles asked to take a video of him. He says that being kind to guests is a personal thing for him.

“Seeing these lives transform just by talking with them, taking their orders, and being kind and nice,” he said. “It’s awesome.”

Murrill works with four of his siblings at the location. He hopes to own his own Chick-fil-A franchise and impact his community through music and ministry.

“Your actions, your behavior, or the way you interact with people matters,” Murrill said. “It can transform a day.”

Murrill is a great example of the power of choosing to be joyful in all circumstances. Even in a fast-food drive-thru lane, the smallest gesture of kindness can make a huge impact.

